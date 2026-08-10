AR  Rahman’s Son A.R. Ameen escapes with minor injuries in mishap

Music composer A.R. Rahman’s son, A.R. Ameen, escaped with minor injuries after the luxury car he was travelling in was involved in a road accident near Olympia Tech Park in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. Ameen was travelling towards Guindy along Jawaharlal Nehru Road when a cab allegedly entered the main road from a side street, leading to a collision with the luxury vehicle.

Ameen and his friend, who was accompanying him, sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. After receiving medical care, both were discharged and returned home.

The passenger travelling in the cab was also injured in the accident and was admitted to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. Officials said the individual has since been treated and discharged.

Police from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further inquiries are underway to determine responsibility and ensure appropriate action is taken.