The government’s call for Meta to take corrective action against deepfakes and harmful AI-generated content marks a significant moment in the evolving debate over digital accountability. As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, the risks associated with manipulated content—ranging from misinformation to reputational harm—have grown exponentially. By pressing platforms to act, the Centre is signalling that passive moderation may no longer be sufficient in an era where technology can convincingly blur the line between reality and fabrication.

At the heart of the issue lies a more complex legal question: can platforms that actively curate and recommend content continue to claim the protections of an “intermediary” under the Information Technology Act? Traditionally, intermediaries have been seen as neutral conduits, not responsible for the content they host. However, when algorithms decide what users see and even amplify certain posts—sometimes for profit—the line between neutral platform and active publisher begins to fade. This raises important concerns about accountability, transparency, and the ethical use of recommendation systems.

Moving forward, the government’s scrutiny could reshape how digital platforms operate in India. If companies like Meta are required to rethink their intermediary status, it may lead to stricter compliance obligations and greater responsibility for the content they promote. While such regulation could help curb misuse and protect users, it must also strike a careful balance to avoid stifling innovation or free expression. Ultimately, the challenge lies in ensuring that technological advancement does not outpace the frameworks designed to safeguard public interest.