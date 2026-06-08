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Five killed in NW Pak in gunfire exchange

At least five people were killed and two injured in a deadly exchange of gunfire between rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday.
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Peshawar, June 8:

At least five people were killed and two injured in a deadly exchange of gunfire between rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday. The incident occurred in Gul Kach area within the jurisdiction of Toi Khula police station in South Waziristan of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. The victims belonged to the Suleman Khel tribe. The injured were provided initial medical treatment before being shifted to Wana for further care, police said. Police officials said legal proceedings have been initiated and assured that those responsible for the killings will be brought to justice.

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