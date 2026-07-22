Yuvan Shankar Raja to mentor Chennai’s Indie talent in ‘I-POPSTAR Tamil’

Tamil independent music is set to take centre stage with the launch of I-POPSTAR Tamil, a new reality series dedicated to original Tamil music. The show premieres on July 23 on Alright! TV, an OTT platform by Rusk Media.

Leading the show as Super Mentor is acclaimed composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, joined by popular artists Shakthisree Gopalan, Asal Kolaar, and Anthony Daasan as mentors. The series will be hosted by Mohamed Kuraishi and Sam Vishal, with Sathya Prakash serving as the music director.

Unlike conventional singing shows, I-POPSTAR Tamil focuses on originality. Twelve contestants will be selected and divided into teams, competing across 14 episodes through creative challenges that test their musical identity, performance skills, and storytelling. The aim is to spotlight emerging indie artists—from rappers to singer-songwriters—and provide them with a platform beyond mainstream cinema.

Speaking about the show, Yuvan Shankar Raja emphasized the importance of independent voices in today’s music scene, noting that the show will encourage artists to stay authentic. The hosts and mentors echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the growth of Chennai’s indie music culture and the need for wider recognition.

Produced by Rusk Media, the show will stream every Thursday and Friday on Alright! TV, and also on the Media Masons YouTube channel on select days. Positioned as a launchpad for fresh talent, I-POPSTAR Tamil aims to bring the next wave of Tamil music into the spotlight.