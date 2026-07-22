Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to hit screens on Aug 21

The makers of director Girish AD’s upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, have now announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Only a month ago, the makers had released the first look poster of the family entertainer.

The film is being produced by Bhavana Studios, which is known for having produced superhit Malayalam films like ‘Premalu’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’.