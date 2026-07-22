Con City success meet: Team expresses gratitude

The team of Con City celebrated the film’s success with a grand thanksgiving event after it received a strong positive response from audiences. Starring Arjun Das and directed by debut filmmaker Harish Durairaj, the movie gained momentum largely through positive word-of-mouth.

During the event, cast and crew members credited the film’s success to the support of fans, media, and theatre owners. Choreographer Santhosh Master praised the director’s clarity of vision and dedication, calling it the backbone of the film’s achievement. Editor Arul Moses highlighted that audience recommendations played a key role in expanding the film’s reach.

Music composer Shan Roldan commended the director’s storytelling skills and expressed confidence that this marks only the beginning of his success. Lyricist Mohan Raj added that the film’s philosophical songs would have a lasting impact on listeners.

Actor Arjun Das stated that the credit for the film’s success belongs entirely to the director. He also shared his emotional experience of waiting for the audience’s first reactions, describing it as unforgettable. Other actors, including Kalki Raja, Adithya Kathir, and Imman Annachi, reflected on their shooting experiences and emphasized the strong team spirit behind the project.

Overall, the success meet of “Con City” highlighted the collective effort of the team and the crucial role of audience support in making the film a hit.