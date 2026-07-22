Jana Nayagan: H Vinoth opens up on release & censorship row

Director H. Vinoth addressed the media ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, stating that audiences would ultimately be the best judges of censorship decisions surrounding the film.

The film, slated for release on July 23, has faced a challenging road with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordering 12 cuts while still granting it an ‘A’ certificate. Vinoth expressed disappointment that the classification would prevent a large section of younger fans—especially followers of Vijay—from watching what is widely seen as the actor’s final film.

“These were difficult times for the entire team. We were running out of time to contest the cuts, as our priority remained ensuring the film’s release,” Vinoth said. However, he clarified that he harbours no anger toward the CBFC, adding that “one body cannot stop a film,” even while acknowledging that the situation felt unfair.

Despite the hurdles, the film appears to have strong audience backing. Addressing concerns about piracy, Vinoth revealed that a leaked version of the film had already garnered over 10 million views online. Yet, this has not impacted theatrical demand, with advance bookings reportedly running houseful. He thanked audiences for choosing the big-screen experience over digital piracy, calling it a significant show of support.

Jana Nayagan is the official remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, originally headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Addressing questions about Vijay opting for a remake for his final outing, Vinoth explained that the actor had a clear vision for his last film.

“He listened to multiple scripts but chose this one because of its strong theme of women’s empowerment, which resonates with his personal beliefs,” Vinoth said. He also noted that Vijay had the freedom to collaborate with any director but chose to work with him, a decision Vinoth said he accepted without hesitation.

As the film gears up for release, expectations remain high, with both controversy and audience anticipation shaping the narrative around Jana Nayagan.