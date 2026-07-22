Goalkeeper Martinez hints at retirement after WC loss

Buenos Aires, July 22:

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano “Emi” Martinez has cast doubt over his international future after the Albiceleste’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, admitting he is considering whether it is time to step away from national duty.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar four years ago, expressed his disappointment in an emotional message on social media following Sunday’s heartbreaking defeat.

“I dreamed of winning it again, of bringing the World Cup back to Argentina and making history once more,” Martinez wrote. “The pain is difficult to explain. There are many things to reflect on, including how to move forward and whether it is time to step aside. I’m truly sorry. I gave everything I had for my country and my teammates.”

Martinez featured in every minute of Argentina’s World Cup campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico, making eight appearances, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals as Lionel Scaloni’s side reached a second successive World Cup final.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was one of the architects of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup success, producing a series of match-winning performances and claiming the tournament’s Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper. He further enhanced his reputation by winning the prestigious Yashin Trophy in both 2023 and 2024.

Martinez has earned 67 international caps since making his Argentina debut and has been a key figure during the nation’s most successful period in recent history, helping the team lift the FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles and the Finalissima.

While his comments have fuelled speculation over a possible retirement from international football, Martinez has yet to make a final decision.

The veteran goalkeeper remains under contract with Aston Villa until 2029, although reports have linked him with a summer move to Italian giants Juventus.

Should Martinez decide to call time on his international career, it would mark the end of a remarkable chapter for one of Argentina’s most influential players, whose heroics between the posts played a pivotal role in restoring the country’s status as world champions.