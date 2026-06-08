Vijay Sethupathi unveils first-look poster of ‘Renigunta 2’

Actor-producer Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first-look poster of Renigunta 2, the much-anticipated sequel to director R Panneerselvam’s critically acclaimed 2009 crime drama Renigunta. Sharing the poster on social media, Vijay Sethupathi extended his wishes to the team and expressed his support for the project, sparking excitement among fans.

The original Renigunta, released in 2009, was widely praised for its raw and realistic portrayal of crime and violence. The film followed the lives of five youngsters who escape from a juvenile home and become entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success.

With the sequel now officially announced, expectations are high regarding how the makers will build upon the intense narrative of the original. While details about the cast and storyline of Renigunta 2 remain under wraps, the first-look reveal has already generated significant buzz in the Tamil film industry.