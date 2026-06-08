Mass shooting near Ohio fest leaves 12 injured

Ohio, June 8:

At least 12 people were injured, including two who remain in critical condition, in a shooting near the annual Old West End Festival in Toledo, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the popular community event, which draws large crowds with live music, food vendors, shopping and tours of historic homes.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said preliminary investigations suggest at least two individuals were involved and were likely shooting at each other when the gunfire erupted.

Police have launched an active search for the suspects and have not announced any arrests.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as festival-goers ran for safety after hearing multiple gunshots.

Emergency personnel quickly responded to the area and treated several victims.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern over the violence, stressing that community festivals should remain safe spaces where families can gather and enjoy summer events without fear.