Ezhumalai Part 2 ready, Says Arjun

Tamil action star Arjun has revealed that the sequel to the hit film Ezhumalai is ready, sparking excitement among fans of the original movie. In a recent interview, the actor‑producer said the story for Ezhumalai Part 2 has been completed and is in place for production, with an official announcement expected soon. Arjun, who has enjoyed his reputation as "Action King" in Tamil cinema, reflected on his career choices in the interview. "I've played a range of roles including villains, but I stopped doing those because audiences prefer to see me in strong, positive roles," he said. He added that the Ezhumalai sequel's story "is very strong and exciting, and we can announce it whenever we want." Arjun also emphasised his commitment to quality performances, joking that he doesn't want to appear "just casually on screen." "I want people to come to theatres to watch me, so I work hard for every role," he said, underscoring his passion for action‑packed cinema that resonates with audiences. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the formal launch and further details about the cast, crew, and release plans for Ezhumalai Part 2 as updates are expected in the coming months.