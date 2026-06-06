Deepan Boopathy Marries Niveditha Giri in Australia

Indian film producer Deepan Boopathy married Australia-based entrepreneur Niveditha Giri in a private ceremony held in New South Wales, Australia.

The wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by immediate family members and relatives from both sides. Emphasising tradition and simplicity, the couple opted for customary rituals and family blessings rather than a large public celebration, making the occasion deeply personal and meaningful.

Deepan Boopathy, a respected name in the Tamil film industry, brings over two decades of experience as a producer known for supporting content-driven cinema. His notable production Puriyatha Puthir, starring Vijay Sethupathi, received critical acclaim and was honoured at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards with the Second Best Film award. Over the years, Deepan has built a reputation for encouraging fresh storytelling and backing unconventional narratives that resonate with audiences.

Niveditha Giri, based in Australia, has carved a niche for herself as an entrepreneur and tattoo artist. Recognised for her creativity and professionalism, she has steadily established her presence in her field, earning appreciation from clients and peers alike for her distinctive artistic style.

The ceremony was followed by a warm gathering of relatives and invited guests, where the couple celebrated their union. Wishes have been pouring in from friends, family members, and colleagues from both the film fraternity and business circles.