The India Story Promo Exposes Shocking Truths About Food Adulteration

The makers of The India Story have unveiled a powerful and hard-hitting promo, bringing attention to one of the most pressing yet often ignored issues in the country — food adulteration. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

Starring acclaimed actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film dives deep into the disturbing reality behind everyday food consumption in India. The newly released promo raises serious concerns about the safety and quality of food reaching households, highlighting how chemically treated fruits and vegetables, contaminated dairy products, and adulterated staples have become alarmingly common.

Through intense visuals and a gripping narrative, The India Story portrays the devastating impact of adulterated food on public health. It sheds light on rising cases of illnesses, long-term health complications, and even fatalities linked to unsafe consumption. The promo serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers lurking in daily meals.

With a socially relevant theme at its core, the film aims to spark conversations and create widespread awareness about food safety. It challenges viewers to question what they consume and urges greater vigilance in an increasingly profit-driven system.

Backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the film boasts strong technical support. Cinematography by Nishant Bhagwat, music by Mangesh Dhakde, editing by Ashish Mhatre, lyrics by Shakeel Azami, and sound design by Anmol Bhave further elevate the narrative.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, The India Story is positioned as more than just a film — it is a wake-up call addressing a growing crisis that impacts every household across the nation.

A Zee Studios worldwide release.