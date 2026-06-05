Lijomol Jose leads intense thriller ‘The One: Within You’

Tamil cinema is set to witness an intense and gripping cinematic experience as Harishni Pictures Pvt Ltd unveils the title teaser of its upcoming film The One: Within You. Produced by Gopal Balakrishnan and Siva Ramanathan, the film promises a compelling mix of action, emotion, suspense, and human drama.

Directed by Aathiran Rakkeppen, the film is crafted as a hyperlink action drama thriller that explores how seemingly unrelated lives become interconnected through destiny and survival. Set against the breathtaking yet unpredictable landscapes of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore, the story unfolds over a single, eventful Shivaratri night.

At the forefront of the narrative is Lijomol Jose, who leads the film with a powerful and emotionally driven performance. Known for her strong screen presence and versatility, she anchors the story as one of the four strangers drawn into an extraordinary chain of events. Her character is expected to carry significant emotional weight, making her the central force of the film.

The ensemble cast also includes Saravanan, Paval Navageethan, and Namita Krishnamurthy in key roles, supported by a wide range of actors including Geetha Kailasam, Praveen Raja, Rajeev Anand, and others, along with several newcomers.

Technically, the film is backed by a strong crew. Music by Ghibran is expected to heighten the emotional and suspenseful elements, while cinematographer Vinoth Raja captures the raw beauty and tension of the Western Ghats. Editor C.S. Premkumar shapes the narrative’s layered storytelling, supported by contributions from art director Srikanth Gopal and audiographer M.R. Rajakrishnan.

With its intriguing premise, layered characters, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling, The One: Within You aims to deliver a thought-provoking thriller. The recently released title teaser offers a glimpse into a mysterious and intense world, building anticipation for how the four lives will ultimately converge on one unforgettable night.

The film positions itself as a gripping cinematic journey that explores the idea that every individual carries within them the power to shape their own destiny.

