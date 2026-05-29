Ramcharan’s Peddi gears up for grand release

Ram Charan’s rural sports epic Peddi is set for a grand worldwide release on June 4, creating massive anticipation across the country. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s music by A. R. Rahman and its powerful trailer have already struck a chord with audiences.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani, the film highlights hidden sporting talent from rural India. The team’s nationwide promotions have further boosted excitement, with strong responses in major cities.

Calling it an inspiring and emotional entertainer, Ram Charan urged families to watch the film, describing Peddi as a celebration of true Indian spirit and grassroots talent.