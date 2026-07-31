Niram trailer: Mugen Rao dives into a dark mystery of missing women

The makers of Niram have unveiled the film’s gripping first trailer, offering a chilling glimpse into a story centered around a series of missing women. Directed by Krishna Balaram, the film is inspired by real-life incidents and is positioned as a medical crime thriller with strong emotional and psychological undertones.

The trailer introduces a disturbing pattern—several women disappearing under mysterious circumstances, with a single thread connecting the cases. Mugen Rao leads the narrative, playing a determined protagonist who delves deep into the investigation, navigating a dangerous path in search of the truth.

Preethi Asrani appears as a medical student who becomes one of the missing victims. While her father desperately seeks help from the police, the trailer hints that her character is resilient and unyielding, even in captivity. Nitin Sathyaa is seen portraying a menacing antagonist, adding tension and intrigue to the unfolding mystery. Tanya Hope also plays a significant role in the film.

Director Krishna Balaram has previously described Niram as a story exploring the unpredictable nature of human behavior, set against the backdrop of a medical college. The film blends elements of suspense with themes of betrayal and moral ambiguity, aiming to present a grounded yet engaging narrative.

The supporting cast includes Surekha Vani, Suresh Chakravarthi, Sreejith Ravi, Thirunavukarasu, and Gajaraj in pivotal roles. On the technical front, the film features cinematography by Santanio Terzio, editing by Sabu Joseph, and production design by Dhamodharan.

Backed by KSquare Cinemas and co-produced by P Rajesh, Niram is yet to receive an official release date. With its intense premise and intriguing trailer, the film has already sparked curiosity among audiences, setting expectations for a compelling thriller experience.