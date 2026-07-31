Dulquer’s I Am Game trailer unveiled

The trailer of I Am Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been officially unveiled, raising excitement among fans ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026, coinciding with the Onam festival. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects in Malayalam cinema, the big-budget fantasy thriller is directed by Nahas Hidayath and produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner.

The trailer promises a visually spectacular and high-energy cinematic experience, packed with stylised action, intense chase sequences, and gripping storytelling. Dulquer Salmaan appears in a strikingly new avatar, blending mass appeal with a sleek, modern look. Shot across more than 100 locations in South India, the film hints at a grand scale rarely seen in the industry, positioning itself as a pan-Indian entertainer.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari, and Samyuktha Viswanathan, I Am Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s milestone 40th film. The music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, and the visually rich cinematography by Jimshi Khalid stand out as key highlights in the trailer. Backed by a strong technical team and coming after the success of Lokah, the film is set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.