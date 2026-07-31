Kolathur EVM verification: Inspection continues for third day

Chennai, July 31:

The verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Kolathur Assembly constituency is underway for the third consecutive day.

The inspection is being conducted at the EVM warehouse in Chintadripet, Chennai, in the presence of representatives of the candidates.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had contested from the Kolathur constituency.

He had submitted a petition to the Election Commission seeking verification of EVMs used in 14 polling stations in the constituency. Following this, the inspection process commenced on July 29 at the Chintadripet facility.

As part of the ongoing exercise, EVMs from two polling stations are being examined each day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The verification of all 14 machines is scheduled to be completed over a period of seven days.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, a total of 184,051 votes were polled in Kolathur. M.K. Stalin secured 74,202 votes, while TVK candidate V.S. Babu won the seat with 82,997 votes. Stalin lost the election by a margin of 8,795 votes.

The EVMs currently under inspection include those used in polling stations numbered 001, 004, 017, 028, 032, 075, 078, 079, 084, 087, 112, 122, 157, and 170.