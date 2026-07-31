GST officials mistaken for imposters

Chennai, July 31:

Tension prevailed in Sowcarpet after a group of GST officials conducting an inspection at a private steel firm was mistaken for imposters and briefly detained by traders, triggering a commotion in the busy commercial locality.

The incident occurred on Mint Street in the Park Town area, where Mahipal Stainless Steel, a private firm, was subjected to a GST inspection by a six-member team led by an officer identified as SP Nishanth. After completing the inspection and preparing to leave, traders in the area grew suspicious about the identity of the officials.

The situation escalated when some members of the inspection team were unable to produce identity cards on demand. While the team leader and two inspectors reportedly had valid identification, three others did not, leading to doubts among the traders.

Soon, hundreds of traders gathered outside the establishment, with members of the Tamil Nadu Stainless Steel Merchants Association also joining in. The crowd swelled further, creating a tense atmosphere both outside the shop and later near the police station.

Upon receiving information, the Flower Bazaar Deputy Commissioner of Police rushed to the spot and intervened. The officials were escorted safely to the Elephant Gate police station for verification.

Despite police assurances, more than 100 traders, including several from the North Indian business community in the steel market area, assembled outside the police station, expressing distrust and demanding clarity over the officials’ identity.

Following discussions between police, association representatives and legal counsel, it was confirmed that the individuals were indeed genuine GST officials. The team included SP Nishanth and two inspectors.

After negotiations, the police safely escorted the GST officials out of the station. Traders gathered outside raised slogans as the officials departed.

The Elephant Gate police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.