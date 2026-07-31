Panel to probe registrations during Justin Manikandan’s tenure

Chennai, July 31:

The Registration Department has constituted a six-member special audit team to examine all documents registered during the tenure of Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan in Palani registration district.

According to official orders, the audit will cover the period from February 5, 2024 — the date he assumed charge as Sub-Registrar — until the date of his suspension. The move comes amid concerns over alleged irregularities in document registrations during his tenure.

The department has specifically directed the team to scrutinise whether any documents were registered in violation of Section 22A of the Registration Act and to assess any potential financial or procedural losses caused.

The six-member special audit team comprises: Swaminathan, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Tirunelveli, Srinivasan, Assistant Inspector General of Registration, Sivaganga, Geetha, Sub-Registrar, Salem West, Kaja Mohideen, Sub-Registrar, Virudhunagar, Mohanraj, Assistant, Sub-Registrar Office, Virudhunagar and Muthukrishnan, Assistant, Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Tirunelveli.

The team has been instructed to complete the audit and submit its report within three days.

Officials said the findings of the audit will determine further action in the matter.