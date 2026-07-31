Senthilbalaji moves HC in cash-for-MLA case

Chennai, July 31:

DMK leader and former Minister Senthilbalaji has approached the Madras High Court seeking a six-day exemption from appearing before the Triplicane police, as mandated under the conditions of his anticipatory bail in the alleged ‘cash-for-MLA’ case.

The case pertains to allegations that inducements were offered to Thaveka MLA Ilaiyaraja from Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri district. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police had summoned Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar for inquiry.

Both had subsequently moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted them relief, directing that they appear before the investigating officer twice daily—at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Following the order, the duo surrendered before the Chennai Principal Sessions Court, secured anticipatory bail and have since been complying with the condition by appearing at the Triplicane police station and signing regularly.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against Senthilbalaji, former TASMAC Managing Director Visagan and five others, alleging irregularities worth around ₹100 crore in liquor procurement, vehicle tenders and empty bottle collection. The High Court had recently dismissed Senthil Balaji’s anticipatory bail plea in that case.

In his latest petition, Senthilbalaji has sought exemption from appearing at the Triplicane police station between July 30 and August 4. He submitted that he has been complying with the bail conditions since July 25 and needs time to consult Supreme Court lawyers in connection with the DVAC case.

He also stated that he has informed the Triplicane police in writing about his inability to appear in person during this period. The petition assures that he will resume signing from August 5.

The plea is expected to come up for hearing soon before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan.