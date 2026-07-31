China’s Xi Jinping to visit India for BRICS Summit

New Delhi, July 31:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India in September to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking his first trip to the country since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that severely strained bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to sources, the proposed visit is scheduled for September 12–13 and is seen as a significant step in the gradual normalisation of India-China ties after years of military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and sustained diplomatic engagement.

Xi, who has been China’s President since 2013, last visited India in October 2019. That visit came months before the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which marked one of the most serious confrontations between the two countries in decades.

In the run-up to the possible visit, both New Delhi and Beijing are expected to intensify diplomatic engagements. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is likely to visit China for high-level talks, though the dates are yet to be finalised.

Additionally, meetings under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs are expected in the coming weeks. This will likely be followed by dialogue between Special Representatives from both countries to address the long-pending boundary dispute.

These engagements assume significance as they would be the first structured talks since both sides agreed to set up new expert and working groups under the WMCC framework. The aim is to advance technical discussions on border management and create conditions for broader political engagement.

Officials believe that the renewed diplomatic push reflects a conscious effort by both countries to stabilise ties, prevent further escalation along the border and rebuild strategic trust while exploring areas of mutual cooperation.

If the visit materialises, Xi Jinping’s presence at the BRICS Summit would carry broader geopolitical significance. Apart from multilateral engagements, a possible bilateral meeting between Indian and Chinese leadership on the sidelines of the summit is also being closely watched.

Key issues expected to be discussed include the boundary dispute, regional security concerns, trade relations and the overall future trajectory of India-China ties.

The visit also comes at a time of evolving global dynamics, including tariff measures by the United States and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which are influencing strategic calculations of major economies.

However, an official confirmation of Xi Jinping’s visit is still awaited from both New Delhi and Beijing.