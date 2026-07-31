Case against Meta India head over posts targeting Modi 

New Delhi, July 31:

Cybercrime police have booked Meta India head Arun Srinivas and several Facebook and Instagram accounts over alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.

The case follows complaints that claimed manipulated videos and images of the Prime Minister, along with abusive comments, were being widely shared online. Police said the content may have been digitally altered or AI-generated and could spread misinformation and incite unrest.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of social media posts linked to recent protests. Meta has assured the government of stronger safeguards for high-profile accounts, while further discussions on content regulation are expected.