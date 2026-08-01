Stalin targets CM Vijay over Cauvery issue

Chennai, Aug 1:

DMK leader M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised Chief Minister Vijay over his handling of the Cauvery water dispute, following a recent post on X.

Stalin said political leaders and farmers’ groups in Tamil Nadu had cautioned against engaging in talks with Karnataka on the Mekedatu dam issue, urging instead a legal approach based on past experience. He alleged that despite these warnings, the Chief Minister attempted outreach to Karnataka, which did not yield results.

Referring to reports that the Chief Minister’s proposed visit was declined even after the Cauvery Water Management Authority directed water release, Stalin said the situation had been anticipated earlier.

He also pointed out that Karnataka has convened an all-party meeting on August 2, showcasing political unity, and questioned when Tamil Nadu would hold a similar meeting on what he described as a crucial issue for the state.

Stalin urged the Chief Minister to adopt a consultative approach and convene an all-party meeting at the earliest.