Actor Parthiban moves HC , seeks Law for ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificates

Chennai, Aug 1:

Actor-director Parthiban has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law or issue appropriate orders to enable individuals to obtain certificates declaring themselves as having “no caste, no religion” without delay.

Parthiban had earlier secured such a certificate in April this year based on a court order and personally presented it before Justice Dhandapani. At the time, the judge had observed that the benefit should not remain limited to a single individual and that others seeking similar recognition must also be facilitated. Responding to the observation, Parthiban had indicated his intention to file a PIL in the matter.

In his petition, the actor has urged the court to direct the State government to frame a law, government order, or circular to ensure that applications seeking such certificates are processed promptly. He also sought clear instructions to be issued to revenue department officials for considering and granting such requests.

The plea pointed out that in June 2025, the High Court had already directed the State to issue guidelines in this regard. However, the order was not implemented due to a lack of coordination between the then State government and the Governor over legislative approvals, resulting in the matter remaining pending.

Parthiban argued that the present situation is conducive for enacting such a law and that doing so would not conflict with any existing legislation. He further contended that in the absence of a formal framework, individuals seeking to identify as having no caste or religion are left without legal recognition.

The petition emphasised that introducing such a provision would offer significant relief to applicants and uphold individual freedom of identity. The case is scheduled to be heard on August 3 before a bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan.