‘SC only avenue to safeguard TN’s interests in Mekedatu row’

Chennai, Aug 1:

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday asserted that the Supreme Court remains the only effective avenue to safeguard the State’s interests in the Mekedatu dam dispute with Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, he said Tamil Nadu would continue its legal battle against the proposed project, emphasising that past experience shows judicial intervention is the most viable solution in inter-state water disputes.

The minister also alleged that the Union Jal Shakti Minister had failed to remain neutral and appeared to favour Karnataka’s stand. He noted that successive governments in Karnataka, irrespective of party, have consistently supported the Mekedatu project.

Nirmalkumar reiterated that the State government is committed to taking all necessary legal steps to protect Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water. On the possibility of an all-party meeting, he said the decision rests with Chief Minister Vijay.

He further stressed that the Mekedatu project could significantly impact Tamil Nadu’s water security if allowed to proceed, underscoring the need for urgent legal safeguards. He added that the government is closely monitoring developments and preparing its case with detailed technical and legal inputs.

Highlighting the broader implications, the minister said the issue goes beyond politics and concerns the livelihood of farmers and drinking water needs of millions. He reiterated that the State would remain firm in its opposition and pursue all constitutional measures to ensure its rights are protected.

It may be recalled that with the protests over Cauvery river water sharing intensifying in the State, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to defer his scheduled visit to the neighbouring State on August 3.

Two days ago, Shivakumar had said he offered to take Vijay on a helicopter tour of the areas fed by Cauvery water to show the scarcity there.

However, the situation changed after widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mandya, where demonstrators tore posters of Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayagan’ and forced theatres at some places to halt its screening.