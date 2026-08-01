Minister clarifies chicken briyani proposal in mid-day meals

Chennai, Aug 1:

Addressing the ongoing debate over the introduction of non-vegetarian options in midday meals, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday said a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week in government schools is under serious consideration, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay set to take the final call.

Following mixed reactions from various quarters regarding the proposal to serve chicken biryani in government school midday meals, School Education Minister Rajmohan addressed reporters in Erode to clarify the government’s stance.

“In Tamil Nadu, educational revolution has always gone hand in hand with a nutritional revolution,” he said, adding, “In that spirit, I personally harboured a desire and submitted a request to the Chief Minister to consider serving chicken biryani once a week to government school students”.

Noting that the proposal to provide chicken biryani to government school children is currently being evaluated and remains under active consideration, the minister clarified that those who prefer vegetarian food may continue to eat vegetarian meals, while children who eat non-vegetarian food can have chicken biryani.

“Growing children need adequate protein—eating chicken biryani will not corrupt or spoil them and the issue should not be politicised,” he added.