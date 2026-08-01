TASMAC scam: Former MD Visagan goes missing as probe intensifies

Chennai, Aug 1:

The investigation into the alleged TASMAC irregularities has intensified, with former Managing Director Visagan reportedly going absconding even as the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) widens its probe.

The DVAC has registered a fresh case against former minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged scam. As part of the investigation, raids were conducted at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to him and his associates.

In the FIR, Senthil Balaji has been named as the prime accused, while Visagan, an IAS officer and former TASMAC Managing Director, has been listed as the second accused. Senior managers Ramadurai Murugan and Panneerselvam have been named as the third and fourth accused respectively, while Balaji’s personal aide Bhaskar figures as the fifth accused.

Two of Balaji’s close associates, Ratheesh Raj Shanmugavel and Karthik alias Moolanoor Karthik, have been accused of operating a “Karur gang” allegedly involved in illegal collections. Both were arrested recently, with police adding that another individual, Ramesh, has also been taken into custody and included in the case.

While the Madras High Court had earlier denied anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court later granted him conditional anticipatory bail. Officials said he is expected to appear for questioning soon.

Meanwhile, Visagan has reportedly gone incommunicado. Sources said his mobile phone has been switched off, and efforts are underway to trace him. Investigators are seeking to question him based on statements given by those arrested earlier, as the probe into the alleged irregularities gathers pace.