Senthilbalaji appears at Triplicane police station in MLA bribery case

Chennai, Aug 1:

DMK leader and former minister V. Senthil Balaji appeared at the Triplicane police station in Chennai in connection with the ongoing MLA bribery and poaching case, complying with conditions imposed by the court.

Police sources said Balaji presented himself before the investigating officers as part of the bail conditions that require him to report regularly for inquiry. He was questioned regarding his alleged role in the case, which involves accusations of attempting to influence legislators.

The case, linked to an alleged ₹35 crore bribery bid to destabilise political alignments, has already seen multiple arrests, with investigators probing a wider conspiracy. Authorities suspect the involvement of several intermediaries and political operatives.

Earlier, Balaji and his brother had been granted conditional anticipatory bail, with the court directing them to cooperate fully with the investigation and appear before the police as required.

Officials said the inquiry is ongoing, and further questioning may follow based on evidence and statements gathered so far.

The development comes amid parallel legal scrutiny involving other cases against Balaji, including allegations linked to TASMAC operations.