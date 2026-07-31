‘DC’ trailer unveils violent romantic action drama 

The makers of DC have released the film’s official trailer, offering a gritty and intense glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane romantic action drama. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 7.

The trailer introduces Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first full-fledged acting role as Devadas, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandhra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathi. It portrays Devadas and Chandhra on the run, pursued by a vengeful police officer investigating the killing of a fellow cop. The narrative also weaves in a group of criminals who have stolen a cache of weapons, linking them to Devadas and setting the stage for a violent confrontation.

Amid the chaos, the trailer hints at moments of emotional respite, particularly Devadas’ bond with Parvathi, even as the story hurtles towards an inevitable and bloody clash. The visuals suggest a mix of romance and brutality, with the protagonists caught in a spiral of revenge, survival, and moral ambiguity.

The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Arun Matheswaran. The recently released 15-track album has already generated buzz among fans. Backed by Sun Pictures and presented by Kalanithi Maran, DC boasts a strong technical crew including cinematographer Mukesh G, editor GK Prasanna, and stunt choreography by PC Stunts. With its stylised storytelling and intense premise, DC is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the season.