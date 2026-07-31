Kamal Haasan: ‘The Odyssey’ belongs to the ages

Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has heaped praise on Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey”, calling it a film that “belongs to the ages.”

Kamal Haasan shared his admiration for the project and said “Homer dreamt it, Nolan dared to bring it to life.”

‘The Odyssey’ is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film marks Nolan’s first venture into large-scale mythological storytelling, and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

The film has been shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology across multiple international locations. The film is among the most anticipated cinematic releases, with a scheduled theatrical release in July 2026.

Kamal was last seen in Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani.

It marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their previous collaboration, Nayakan in 1987.

The star will next be seen in the sequel of the 2024 epic mythological science fiction film “Kalki 2898 AD” directed by Nag Ashwin.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80’s unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.