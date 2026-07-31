Signal at 11.30 promises a gripping romantic thriller 

The team of Signal at 11.30 recently unveiled the film’s trailer in an exclusive screening for select members of the media, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a gripping and visually rich cinematic experience. With striking visuals and an engaging musical score, the trailer hints at a narrative packed with suspense and emotional depth.

Director Malarvizhi Natesan describes the film as a “romantic thriller” inspired by real-life incidents. “The story stems from something that happened in my own life on OMR at a specific signal. From there, I developed my own narrative. The film explores loneliness and the internal battles a person goes through,” she explained, adding a personal layer to the film’s premise.

Actor Santhosh plays Siddharth, a doctor with complex shades to his personality, while Bhavya Trikha essays the role of a software professional. Speaking about his character, Santhosh said, “There are multiple dimensions to Siddharth. In some moments, he appears to be doing the right thing, while in others, he may come across as morally ambiguous. But from his perspective, everything he does feels justified.” Known for his nuanced performances in films like Sarpatta Parambarai, The Game, and Kondraal Paavam, the actor hinted that this role too might blur the lines between hero and antagonist.

Bhavya Trikha, who is seen riding a bike in the trailer, shared how the film helped her overcome a personal fear. “I was always hesitant to ride a bike, and my mother never allowed it. But I trained rigorously before each scene and eventually became confident. Now I can handle traffic with ease,” she said with a laugh. While she remained guarded about her character details, she teased that her role comes with several unexpected twists that will keep the audience engaged.

With its mix of romance, psychological tension, and layered characters, Signal at 11.30 is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to the thriller genre.