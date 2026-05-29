Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons set for grand August 14 release

Much-awaited family entertainer Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya, is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 14. Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments. The announcement has already generated significant buzz among fans and trade circles.

The film has been creating strong anticipation ever since its teaser and title reveal. The first look posters featuring Suriya alongside a child struck an emotional chord with audiences, bringing back the actor’s vintage charm. Director Venky Atluri, known for successful films like SIR/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, is expected to deliver yet another feel-good emotional drama rooted in strong family values and engaging storytelling.

The ensemble cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing handled by Navin Nooli. Backed by strong technical support and emotional storytelling, expectations are high for Vishwanath & Sons to emerge as one of the most loved family entertainers of the year. The film will be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Think Studios, ensuring a wide and robust theatrical release across the state.