Kattalan – Review

Engaging action drama

Kattalan emerges as an ambitious action entertainer that successfully blends high-stakes drama with a socially relevant theme. Headlined by Antony Varghese, the film dives into the dark world of illegal ivory trade, placing the conflict between humans and wildlife at its core. Director Paul George crafts a gripping premise set in the forest village of Aanakolli, where power struggles, greed and survival collide, giving the film a strong narrative backbone.

One of the film’s biggest strengths lies in its action sequences, which are mounted on a grand scale and executed with finesse. Antony Varghese delivers a committed performance as Antony, bringing intensity and rugged charm to the role. Suniel Shetty (Suneel) stands out as the menacing Maari, while Kabir Duhan Singh adds weight as the rival Eddie. The film’s technical brilliance further elevates the experience, with impressive cinematography and a powerful background score by Ravi Basrur enhancing the impact of every major sequence.

Despite its action-heavy narrative, Kattalan also attempts to explore deeper issues like environmental exploitation and systemic corruption. The film expands its scale in the second half, moving beyond borders and adding layers to the storyline.

While primarily designed as a mass entertainer, it manages to keep viewers engaged with its visual appeal and strong performances. Overall, Kattalan stands out as a technically polished and engaging action drama that showcases both ambition and scale.