Jothimani alleges irregularities in Cong candidate selection

Chennai, May 29:

Congress MP S. Jothimani on Friday alleged large-scale irregularities in the party’s constituency allocation and candidate selection process for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, calling for a comprehensive inquiry by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a post on X, Jothimani claimed that constituencies were identified and allocated to suit pre-selected candidates, alleging that the process was influenced by large-scale corruption carried out under the guise of election surveys. She said several senior party workers and potential strong candidates were sidelined, while newcomers and individuals with limited electoral prospects were accommodated after constituencies were negotiated specifically for them.

The MP further pointed out that some candidates who were given tickets later left the party or became inactive, raising questions about the criteria used in their selection. She demanded accountability for what she described as serious lapses that may have contributed to the party’s performance.

Criticising the formation of a committee to probe alleged anti-party activities, Jothimani argued that such a move diverted attention from the core issue of candidate selection. She said the committee appeared to shield those responsible rather than address the root causes of internal dissatisfaction.

Jothimani noted that the committee overseeing constituency allocation and candidate selection was headed by former Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar. As per party rules, she said, only the AICC has the authority to investigate allegations against such a panel, and not the state unit.

Calling for urgent internal reforms, she stressed that a transparent and impartial investigation was necessary to restore confidence among party workers. She also warned that similar allegations in other states had contributed to electoral setbacks in the past.

Describing her observations of the Tamil Nadu selection process as “deeply shocking,” Jothimani said the alleged irregularities could weaken the party’s future prospects. While highlighting the Congress party’s broader role in countering the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she cautioned that internal issues were eroding organisational strength.

She urged the party leadership to ensure greater transparency, accountability, and respect for grassroots voices, stating that meaningful electoral reforms—beginning with Tamil Nadu—were essential for the Congress to emerge as a strong opposition force.