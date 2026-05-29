Heavy rains forecast across TN as Kathiri Veyyil ends

Chennai, May 29:

With the conclusion of Tamil Nadu’s peak summer spell, widespread rainfall is set to bring relief to residents across the State.

The weather office on Friday predicted heavy rain in more than 15 districts over the next 24 hours, marking a clear transition from intense heat to cooler conditions.

The peak summer period, locally known as ‘Agni Natchathiram’, lasted from May 4 to May 28 and saw prolonged heatwave conditions across several parts of the State.

According to the latest bulletin, temperatures remained high until Thursday, crossing 38 degrees Celsius in over 10 districts, including Chennai.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in districts including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. These areas are expected to experience significant showers accompanied by overcast skies.

The department also indicated that maximum temperatures will gradually decline across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions from May 31, offering much-needed respite after weeks of scorching heat.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity has already picked up in some parts of the State. In the last 24 hours, Neyyoor in Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm, followed by Avinasi in Tiruppur district with 4 cm.

The shift in weather patterns signals the end of the harsh summer phase and the onset of a more moderate climate, although authorities have advised caution in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Officials have also warned of possible localized waterlogging, especially in low-lying urban areas, and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Disaster response teams are being kept on standby in vulnerable districts to handle any emergency situations arising from heavy showers.

Farmers across the State have welcomed the rainfall forecast, expressing hope that the showers will support agricultural activities and improve groundwater levels. However, experts have cautioned that excessive rainfall in a short span could also impact standing crops, urging close monitoring of weather updates in the coming days.