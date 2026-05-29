Surprise Inspection by HR&CE Minister at Tiruchendur Temple

Tiruchendur, May 29:

A surprise inspection by State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Ramesh at the renowned Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple on Friday has brought to light alleged irregularities in the conduct of VIP darshan, raising fresh concerns over temple administration and accountability.

According to sources, the minister visited the temple incognito, dressed as an ordinary devotee in a black t-shirt and face mask, without prior intimation to local authorities. The objective of the visit was to assess on-ground facilities for devotees and verify complaints regarding the collection of unauthorized payments for expedited darshan.

During the inspection, temple staff and priests allegedly demanded money from the minister’s aide for access through the VIP darshan route. While some accounts suggest that an amount of Rs 1,500 was initially sought, others indicate that a sum of Rs 4,000 was collected through a digital payment before facilitating darshan. The minister reportedly used his aide to confirm the allegations before revealing his identity.

Sources said the inspection was prompted by repeated complaints about unofficial money collection in the name of VIP access. Once the individuals involved realized the identity of the devotee, they reportedly issued a written apology.

Following the incident, the minister conducted a detailed review of temple operations, including crowd management systems, basic amenities for devotees, and the conduct of temple staff. He also interacted with visitors to gather feedback on their experience and to determine whether preferential access was being granted in exchange for money.

The visit also revisited concerns linked to a previous ticketing irregularity case, in which a temple employee had been suspended. Officials indicated that further action may follow based on the findings of the inspection.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter oversight, transparency, and accountability in the management of major temples, particularly in ensuring equal access and fair treatment for all devotees.

“The Minister assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the irregularities, emphasizing that no violations in temple administration would be tolerated.”