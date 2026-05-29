DMK extends deadline for panel to submit poll defeat analysis report

Chennai, May 29:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended the deadline for its 38-member committee to submit the field study report analysing the party’s defeat in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The panel, which was initially asked to present its findings by June 5, has now been given time until June 10 to complete the exercise.

The extension comes in view of the extensive groundwork involved, as the committee has been tasked with travelling across Tamil Nadu to collect feedback from party cadres, local leaders, and the public. Party leadership believes the additional time will enable a more comprehensive and accurate assessment of the reasons behind the electoral setback.

The committee was constituted by Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin as part of a broader introspection within the party following the election results. The panel has been instructed to conduct field visits throughout the State and gather detailed inputs on various aspects of the party’s performance.

Sources indicated that the study will cover key areas such as campaign strategy, candidate selection, alliance management, governance perception, and organisational strength at the grassroots level. The findings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s future political approach.

Party insiders said the leadership is keen on a thorough and honest evaluation, and the extended deadline reflects the importance being given to the exercise. Once submitted, the report will be reviewed carefully, and corrective measures are likely to be implemented based on its recommendations.

The move signals the DMK’s intent to regroup and strengthen its structure as it prepares for upcoming political challenges in the State.