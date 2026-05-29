Blast – Review

Action, emotion in right mix

Director Subash K Raj and produced by AGS Entertainments, Blast delivers an engaging commercial entertainer, a film that blends action, emotion and family drama into a gripping cinematic ride. With a runtime of nearly two and a half hours, the film keeps audiences invested through its high-energy sequences and strong emotional core centered around a middle-class family determined to protect its peace.

At the heart of the story is Nila, played impressively by Preity Mukundhan, who emerges as a compelling and inspiring protagonist. Trained in karate by her father, portrayed by Arjun Sarja, Nila embodies courage and conviction, standing up for what is right regardless of consequences. Her character is both relatable and empowering, and her action sequences are executed with remarkable confidence, making her the standout performer of the film.

The film also shines in its portrayal of family dynamics, with Abhirami delivering a layered performance as a mother balancing everyday responsibilities with hidden strength. The emotional depth shared between the family members adds weight to the narrative, elevating it beyond a routine action thriller.

While the story touches upon familiar themes of corporate greed and justice, Blast manages to keep the audience entertained with its energetic storytelling and well-choreographed action moments. Supporting performances by Vivek Prasanna add value, while the overall presentation ensures the film remains engaging throughout.

Despite drawing inspiration from various genres, Blast succeeds in carving its own space with its strong performances and an empowering central character. With action, emotion, and a message about standing up against injustice, the film offers a satisfying theatrical experience for fans of commercial cinema.