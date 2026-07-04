Messi saves Argentina from World Cup shock against Cape Verde

Houston, July 4:

Argentina narrowly avoided a sensational exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, surviving a major scare in their Round of 32 clash against underdogs Cape Verde.

The defending champions were pushed to the brink in a thrilling encounter that saw the minnows match Argentina goal for goal and nearly force a penalty shootout.

Despite Argentina’s dominance on paper, Cape Verde produced a fearless performance, equalising twice and stunning fans with their resilience and attacking intent. The match remained deadlocked deep into extra time, raising the possibility of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

However, Lionel Messi once again proved decisive at a crucial moment. In the 111th minute, his pinpoint delivery from a corner led to the winning goal—eventually deflected in—securing a dramatic 3-2 victory for Argentina.

Messi also continued to rewrite history during the match, setting new records and leading from the front in what could be his final World Cup campaign.

While Argentina advanced to the next round, the match served as a reminder of the growing competitiveness of global football, with smaller nations like Cape Verde proving they can challenge even the very best on the biggest stage.