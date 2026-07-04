Dark – Review Eerie thriller

Dark stands out as a compelling psychological horror thriller that relies on atmosphere, suspense, and storytelling rather than conventional jump scares. Directed by Kalyan K Jegan, the film offers a haunting cinematic experience that keeps viewers engaged from beginning to end.

The story revolves around a mysterious house with a tragic past, where a shocking incident leaves behind an eerie legacy. Ajay Karthi’s character steps into this unsettling space, only to find himself trapped in a series of unexplained and terrifying events. What begins as a simple decision soon spirals into a gripping tale of fear, mystery, and psychological tension, leading to a powerful investigation led by Natraj Subramani (Natty).

Ajay Karthi delivers an impressive performance, convincingly portraying the transformation from confidence to fear with subtle expressions and emotional depth. Natraj Subramani (Natty) brings authority and intensity to his role as the investigating officer, adding strength to the narrative. Veteran actor K. Bhagyaraj, though appearing briefly, leaves a lasting impact with his seasoned performance. The supporting cast, including Anchana Nethrun, VTV Ganesh, Indhumathi Manikandan, and Sibi Chakravarthy, contribute effectively, ensuring the story remains engaging throughout.

Technically, the film excels in creating an eerie and immersive atmosphere. Cinematographer Ravi Shakti uses lighting and shadows brilliantly to heighten the sense of unease, making the house itself feel like a living entity. Manu Ramesh’s background score subtly enhances the tension without overwhelming the scenes, while Kathiresh Alakeshan’s editing ensures a crisp and engaging narrative flow. Art director Shanmugaraja deserves special mention for crafting a haunting visual environment that amplifies the film’s mood.

Produced by APV Maran and Ganesh K Babu, Dark successfully blends psychological depth with supernatural elements. Despite minor logical inconsistencies, the film’s engaging screenplay, strong performances, and effective execution make it a satisfying watch for horror lovers.

Overall, Dark is an intense and atmospheric thriller that delivers suspense, mystery, and genuine chills. It is a must-watch for audiences who enjoy psychological horror with a strong narrative core.