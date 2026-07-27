India reclaim top spot in ICC T20I rankings

Dubai, July 27:

India on Sunday reclaimed the No.1 position in ICC men’s T20I rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in the ongoing three-match series at Harare.

The reigning T20 world champions regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer’s side after their 4-0 series win recently.

India had also lost to Ireland 0-2 prior to that.

But Men in Blue returned to winning ways, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I at Harare before establishing a 2-0 lead with a 90-run victory in the second match.

India top-order batter Ishan Kishan,who made a fifty in the second T20I against the African side, remains on top of the batters’ list with 892 points followed by Abhishek Sharma (858 points).

Tilak Varma, who made a brisk fifty in the second T20I, retained his eighth spot with 733 points.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is not a part of the Zimbabwe series, is the lone Indian bowler in top 10, maintaining his fifth slot with 683 points.