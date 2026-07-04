Defamation case: DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan out on bail

|NT Bureau|

Chennai, July 4:

Former Minister and DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with a complaint over alleged defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The case was registered following a recent DMK public meeting in Athoor, where Radhakrishnan was accused of making objectionable comments about the Chief Minister. Seeking relief, he had earlier moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail, but his plea was dismissed.

Following the rejection of his petition, Athoor police arrested him on Sunday morning. He was taken to the Thoothukudi district police office, where he was questioned for nearly five hours before being produced before the Tiruchendur Court.

After hearing the case, the magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹10,000. The court also directed him to appear at the police station daily and sign for the next 10 days as part of the bail conditions.

The development has added to the ongoing political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with reactions expected from both ruling and opposition parties.

Meanwhile, alleged that he was insisted by the police to quit as MLA and join the ruling TVK, a charge stoutly denied by TN Electricity Minister CT Nirmal Kumar, saying it as a diversionary tactics and that even if he falls at the feet of CM would never admit him into the party.

I will never resign. I will function as the true loyalist as DMK President MK Stalin and never succumb to any intimidatory tactics”, he told reporters, while being boarded into a police vehicle to be taken to the government hospital for medical examination before the judicial remand.