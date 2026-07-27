DMK corruption list to be released In Budget session: TN FM

Chennai, July 27:

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson has announced that a detailed corruption list related to the DMK regime will be released during the upcoming State budget session.

Speaking at a felicitation event held in Chennai to honour students who excelled in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, the Minister said the government is committed to transparency and corruption-free governance. The event, organised in connection with Chief Minister Vijay’s birthday, was attended by several dignitaries including Water Resources Minister Anand.

Maria Wilson stated that Chief Minister Vijay had assured the people of a clean and transparent administration upon assuming office. She added that the government is laying a strong foundation to eliminate corruption and bribery to such an extent that future generations would be unfamiliar with such practices.

Referring to opposition leaders, the Minister criticised their stance during the Assembly session and alleged a lack of clarity on issues like party funding. She asserted that the ruling government would continue to expose corruption through official reports.

The Minister confirmed that a separate audit report detailing corruption allegations would be released during the budget session. However, when asked by reporters about the specifics of the list, she declined to elaborate, saying, “Wait and see.”

Addressing the NEET issue, Maria Wilson assured students that efforts are underway to permanently resolve the matter. She expressed confidence that necessary steps would be taken at the national level, particularly by the 2029 Parliamentary elections, to abolish NEET.

Concluding her remarks, she said the upcoming State budget would be people-centric and deliver “100 percent benefits” to the public.