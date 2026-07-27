Fire breaks out in train coach at Dharmapuri

Chennai, July 27:

A minor fire broke out in a passenger train at Dharmapuri railway station on Monday morning, causing a brief delay before the situation was brought under control.

The incident occurred in a train travelling from Bengaluru to Salem when it was stationed at Dharmapuri. According to railway officials, the fire originated in the shock absorber spring of the fifth coach, triggering panic among passengers.

Railway Protection Force personnel and railway staff acted swiftly to douse the flames, preventing the situation from escalating into a major accident. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Following the fire, the train was halted temporarily as a precautionary measure. After ensuring that the situation was fully under control and safe for travel, the train resumed its journey.

Officials said the train departed with a delay of approximately 47 minutes after the fire in the wheel assembly area was completely extinguished. An inquiry is likely to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.