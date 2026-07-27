MTC adds premium AC electric buses with modern features

Chennai, July 27:

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has expanded its fleet by introducing more premium buses aimed at offering a comfortable and upgraded travel experience for commuters.

These premium services are currently being operated on the P570S and P91 routes. The buses come equipped with advanced features such as CCTV surveillance, onboard Wi-Fi, and spacious cushioned seating to ensure passenger comfort and safety.

MTC has introduced these high-end, air-conditioned electric buses with distinctive gold-colored low-floor designs. A key feature of the service is the mandatory seat reservation system, which can be accessed through the Chennai One App. This ensures that every passenger has a confirmed seat before boarding.

The buses are specifically designed for office-goers and passengers who prefer a more premium and hassle-free travel experience. Notably, standing travel is not permitted, ensuring a seat for every commuter.

Additional amenities include plush push-back seats, free Wi-Fi, and USB charging ports for mobile devices. To reduce travel time, these buses operate with limited stops, halting only at key locations along the route.

For enhanced safety and monitoring, the buses are fitted with CCTV cameras and GPS-enabled real-time tracking systems.

With these premium additions, MTC aims to redefine urban commuting in Chennai by combining comfort, technology, and efficiency.