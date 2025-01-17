Filing of nomination closes for Erode East bypoll

The Erode East constituency by-election is heating up as DMK candidate EVKS Elangovan and NTK candidate Seethalakshmi filed their nomination papers on Wednesday, January 17, 2025. The by-election is scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Erode East has been a significant constituency in Tamil Nadu politics. Initially won by Thirumagan EVR, the seat was later retained by his successor, EVKS Elangovan, from Congress. However, following Elangovan’s demise, the DMK has decided to contest the by-election, marking a shift in its political strategy.

On the final day of nominations, DMK candidate Chandrakumar and NTK (Naam Tamilar Katchi) candidate Seethalakshmi filed their nomination papers, setting the stage for a direct contest between the ruling DMK and NTK.

The major opposition parties, AIADMK and BJP, have decided to boycott the by-election, citing various reasons, including dissatisfaction with the election process. This development has left the field open for a two-way contest between DMK and NTK.

As the ruling party’s candidate, Chandrakumar is perceived to have the upper hand. DMK’s alliance partners are expected to campaign actively for him, further strengthening his prospects. Meanwhile, NTK candidate Seethalakshmi is backed by the party’s charismatic leader, Seeman, who plans to lead an intense campaign to mobilize support.

Given the DMK’s stronghold as the ruling party, Chandrakumar is seen as a frontrunner. However, NTK’s focus on youth and grassroots-level campaigning could present a stiff challenge, especially in segments dissatisfied with mainstream parties.

With the by-election less than three weeks away, Erode East is poised for a high-stakes electoral battle. While the DMK seeks to retain its dominance with the support of its allies, NTK aims to leverage its independent appeal to make a significant impact. The coming weeks will witness an intense campaign, culminating in an election that could have broader implications for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.