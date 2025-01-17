Suspect detained, several others questioned in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Several people were questioned in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai Police said on Friday. Sources earlier said that a man was detained, but police have now clarified that no arrests have been made in the case.

Several people related to complaints of breaking into houses, were brought to the Bandra police station for questioning on Thursday night.

Later, on Friday, one suspect, who also had complaints of breaking into houses, was detained by the police for further questioning in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, sources added.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at least six times at around 2.30 am on Thursday, January 16, in his Bandra home by an unknown man in a burglary attempt. After the attack, Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery. According to doctors, he was out of danger following the surgery and continues to be in the hospital.

According to the preliminary probe by the Mumbai Police, the intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s home via the building’s fire escape stairs with the intention of committing a burglary.

The attack took place at 2.30 am in the children’s room where a domestic help raised an alarm about the intruder. Following this, Saif Ali Khan entered the room and got into a fight with the intruder. The actor was stabbed six times during the fight and the house help also received minor injuries.

After the attack, a case was filed against the intruder by the domestic help of Saif Ali Khan in sections of attempt to murder and trespassing. At least 20 teams were constituted by the Mumbai Police to arrest the intruder after the attack.

The teams of Mumbai Police’s crime branch and the local police have gathered technical data, including how many mobile phones were active in the area when Saif Ali Khan was attacked during the burglary attempt in his flat, the sources said.