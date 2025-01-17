TVK to boycott Erode East Bypoll, Extends no support to any party

TVK has announced its decision to boycott the Erode East Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 5 and declared that it will not support any party in the election. This announcement was made by TVK General Secretary Anand in an official statement. TVK has announced its decision to boycott the Erode East Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 5 and declared that it will not support any party in the election. This announcement was made by TVK General Secretary Anand in an official statement.

Anand’s Statement: “The Tamilaga Vetrikazhagam is boycotting the Erode East bypoll and will not extend support to any party. Our leader, in his founding statement issued on February 2 last year, made it clear that the primary goal of our party is to contest and win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly general elections to serve the people. Until then, TVK will not participate in any elections, including local body elections.”

He further stated that the ruling governments in Tamil Nadu have historically misused their authority to undermine democratic norms during bypolls, prioritizing political gains over democratic principles. “This pattern, evident in past bypolls such as Vikravandi, continues to persist. The same applies to the upcoming Erode East bypoll,” he added.

In conclusion, Anand emphasized, “Under the directions of our party leader, TVK will boycott the Erode East bypoll and remain neutral without supporting any party.”

This decision comes in the backdrop of major opposition parties such as AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK also boycotting the bypoll, leaving the field open primarily to DMK, representing the INDIA alliance, and NTK. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan.