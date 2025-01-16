Nagabandham’s first look released

Virat Karrna made his debut as a hero in “Peddha Kapu,” but the film didn’t succeed at the box office. He is now acting in another pan-Indian, high-budgeted film named Nagabandham. He plays Rudhra in the film, and the first-look poster was unveiled by Rana Daggubati.

The first-look poster presents Virat Karrna in an athletic physique, fearlessly battling a menacing crocodile in the ocean. Holding the creature’s mouth open with his bare hands, the poster depicts that “Nagabandham” is an epic adventure.

The tagline “The Secret Treasure” hints at the film’s genre. The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham.

Kishore Annapureddy, under NIK Studios, is producing the movie in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures.

Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon play female leads. The production is underway.